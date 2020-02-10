One thing is to own a sleek car but when you have several of them in your garage, then it is worthy of all the hype.

Over the last few days, two of your favourite celebrities, Zlatan and Kizz Daniel have for the first time shared photos of their shocking expensive garages.

If you were a huge fan of the popular TV show 'MTV Cribs,' then you'd know why we are thrilled at the type of cars Zlatan and Kizz Daniels both have in their garages.

Kizz Daniels was the first to share photos via his Instagram page on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He went on to caption the photo with a subtle message about his achievements. [Instagram/IamKizzDaniels]

Kizz Daniels was the first to share photos via his Instagram page on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He went on to caption the photo with a subtle message about his achievements.

"Na boyfriend be fine boy, Husband na fine material ✍🏻 Change your OT !!," he wrote.

In Kizz' garage, you'd find a Mercedes Benz GLA AMG worth N19M, another Mercedes Benz S550 and a Bentley sedan which cost close to N50M or more.

On the other hand, Zlatan who isn't known for showing off his properties took to his Instagram on Sunday, February 9, 2020, where he shared a photo of his exotic cars. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

On the other hand, Zlatan who isn't known for showing off his properties took to his Instagram on Sunday, February 9, 2020, where he shared a photo of his exotic cars. He also went on to announce that he had bought a new house in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

"I just bought a crib in lekki from @kidcourt !! Eko Atlantic won't be a bad idea this 2020 !! #ZTTW," he captioned the photo.

Trust us when we say Zlatan has some really expensive toys in his car collections. One surprise car in Zlatan's garage is the 2020 Mercedes G Wagon which goes for about N45M! Yes, guys!

Then the Range Rover Autobiography he got for himself during his birthday in 2019 which cost him N33M is also spotted amongst other cars in the garage.