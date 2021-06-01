Kizz Daniel shares video of his twins for the 1st time on Instagram
The music star welcomed Jelina and Jalil in May with his partner.
Recommended articles
The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, where he shared the video of his adorable babies.
"Happy new month from the great," he captioned the video.
It would be recalled that he welcomed the twins, Jelina and Jalil, back, in May.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng