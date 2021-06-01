RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kizz Daniel shares video of his twins for the 1st time on Instagram

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star welcomed Jelina and Jalil in May with his partner.

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has shared a video of his twins on social media for the first time.

Recommended articles

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, where he shared the video of his adorable babies.

"Happy new month from the great," he captioned the video.

It would be recalled that he welcomed the twins, Jelina and Jalil, back, in May.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort