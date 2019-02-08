Kim Kardashian had been speaking about her feelings as she expects the arrival of her fourth child.

The reality TV star and mother of three was a guest at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 7, 2019, and she got to talk about expecting her fourth child via surrogacy and the relationship between her kids.

"I was kind of stressing. My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents," she told Jimmy Fallon. She went on to talk about she has been able to adjust to having more kids.

"I felt the huge change — from 1 to 2,” Kardashian West said of her son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5. "That was harder than 2 to 3,” she also added.

It would be recalled the news of the West expecting their fourth child broke the internet back in January 2019. It was l]ater revealed that they were expecting a boy.

