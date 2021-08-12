Kim Kardashian says Kanye West helped her not be a ‘people pleaser’

The mother of four made this known on the “We are supported by …” podcast.

"I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment,” she told the hosts.

Pulse Nigeria

"You don’t have to please everyone as long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do … like you have one life and you’re living it for you."

The reality TV star said she previously considered herself a “people pleaser,” but now thinks otherwise.

Pulse Nigeria

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.