Kim Kardashian ‘livid’ over Kanye West’s antics after Pete Davidson split

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the source explained.

Pulse Live Uganda

“Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately,” the insider continued.

“Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him … This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

This is coming hours after Kanye has posted on Instagram a doctored New York Times front page with the headline, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Kanye and Pete have been at loggerheads since Pete hooked up with Kim.

There were several reports of Kanye spreading rumours about Pete.

Kanye was alleged to have told people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

Kim and Pete called their nine months relationship off a few days ago.

Kim and Davidson first sparked relationship rumours in October 2021, after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, during a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

This was followed by another private dinner date about a week later.