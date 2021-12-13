RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian hangs Kanye West's stockings for Christmas amid divorce

The reality TV star only recently filed to become legally single.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian may be getting a divorce from Kanye West but she's letting that get in the way of their Christmas family tradition.

In a Tiktok video shared via her Tiktok page on Sunday, December 12, 2021, showed six white stockings – one for each Kardashian and West and 4 for their children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

In the now-viral video, the reality TV star showed off the elaborate Christmas decorations in her home.

The Tiktok video came two days after Kim filed documents to become legally single from her estranged husband.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse

