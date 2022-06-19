RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on Father's Day

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Kim Kardashian and her ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and her ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

The mother of four took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 19, 2022, where she celebrated the billionaire rapper.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” she wrote.

She also celebrated her late father and popular lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

"The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven,” Kim captioned one of her pics with Robert.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.

Kim and Kanye have four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on Father's Day

