RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

Contrary to the fake story posted on Tik Tok by a content creator with the name @Realcharley22, Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was never arrested anywhere and is, indeed, in Nigeria.

Kiki-Osinbajo (DailyPost)
Kiki-Osinbajo (DailyPost)

An authoritative source from the Presidency confirmed that Kiki flew into Abuja with her father, Osinbajo, on Tuesday when the vice president was returning from the UN World Tourism Organisation’s Global Tourism Conference in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The source said Kiki was in Abuja since Tuesday all through Wednesday when the Tik Tok post said she was arrested in London.

This clarifies the falsehood promoted by @Realcharley22, a Liberian TikTok Content Creator known for posting fake news (videos and photo graphics) on social media.

@Realcharley22 had in a one minute, 22 seconds long video, announced that Kiki was on Wednesday arrested by authorities in the UK in possession of huge sums of money.

But barely 24 hours after launching the apparently sponsored campaign of calumny, @Realcharley22 posted another video recanting his earlier post on the vice president’s daughter.

The 59-seconds long video has over 400 views in less than two hours of its release.

@Realcharley22 said “I want to apologise to Kiki Osinbajo because she never got arrested. The story is not true and my source deceived me and took someone else as Kiki.

“I want to make a disclaimer on the video I posted earlier, I am so sorry, my followers and Kiki Osinbajo, she never got arrested.

” Kiki Osinbajo never got arrested, my inside source took somebody else for Kiki Osinbajo.

“Popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut just confirmed on Instagram that it is false, Kiki never got arrested.

“He asked me to take down the story and it is confirmed that the story is false.”

Below is the link to the video by @Realcharley22 recanting his earlier post

The Tiktoker is also known on Twitter by the name @Charleysims31 and @Realcharley22 on Instagram.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Kenyan Band Lafrik channel hope, love & joy in their debut album, 'Love Freaks'

Kenyan Band Lafrik channel hope, love & joy in their debut album, 'Love Freaks'

Master KG and Joeboy deliver new Amapiano tune, 'Laleyi'

Master KG and Joeboy deliver new Amapiano tune, 'Laleyi'

Ajebutter22 returns with new single, 'Enjoyment' featuring Ajebo Hustlers

Ajebutter22 returns with new single, 'Enjoyment' featuring Ajebo Hustlers

Ric Hassani returns with new single, 'Amina'

Ric Hassani returns with new single, 'Amina'

DJ Tunez and Wande Coal release new Amapiano jam, 'Flex'

DJ Tunez and Wande Coal release new Amapiano jam, 'Flex'

Street-pop sensation T.I Blaze drops debut album, 'El Major'

Street-pop sensation T.I Blaze drops debut album, 'El Major'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Emotions fly as BBNaija's Phyna gifts dad a red car to match hers

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Latasha, Frank and Kunle

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi