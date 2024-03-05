Kiddwaya cancels birthday party to mourn Herbert Wigwe's son Chizi
He said that this is because he wants to use the day to honour Chizi, who was his friend.
Recommended articles
The move comes weeks after the death of his friend Chizi Wigwe, the son of the Nigerian billionaire Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in February 2024 with his wife Doreen Wigwe, and a former president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.
"Today is my birthday but today is also the day a good friend of mine is getting buried so out of respect I will not be celebrating," the post from Kiddwaya said.
"I have made the decision to forgo celebrating my birthday today. Instead, I chose to honour Chizi's memory and the impact he had on each of us," he added.
A televised funeral attended by Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, and Wigwe's business partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede was held in honour of the people who died in the crash.
According to reports, the helicopter had carried the group from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada before it went down about 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.
Kiddwaya's decision comes weeks after the City of David Redeemed Church pastor, Siju Iluyomade, a long time beneficiary of Wigwe, faced backlash for a lavish birthday party she threw days after the helicopter crash. Critics had said her party, which also included a performance from Flavour, was insensitive because he had donated millions to the church.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng