Khloe Kardashian has always been known to be the 'bigger' Kardashian but her new photos have revealed otherwise as she looks skinnier which will indeed leave you breathless.

The beautiful reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 20, 2018, where she posted some photos of her new look and the Internet has been in total awe.

It would be recalled that Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child back in April and in a matter of days looked really good, we all wondered if she had actually given birth.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her baby daughter for the 1st time

Khloe Kardashian for the first time shared a photo of her daughter months after welcoming her in April.The 33-year-old captioned the video which she shared with her 76 million Instagram followers, "Happy One Month True". The reality star unveiled her little girl via a Snapchat video, which she shared via her social media platforms.

Sky News reports that the post garnered over nine million views within the first three hours.

Recall that Khloe first revealed her daughter's name in another Instagram post in April, writing "True has completely stolen our hearts".

Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome baby girl

Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child in April 2018. She was said to have delivered the child in the early hours of Thursday, April 12, 2018. This is Khloe and Tristan's first child together.

The news comes after a video surfaced online showing Tristan making out with two women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

The incident with the women was said to have occurred back in October 2017 when Khloe was only three months pregnant.