Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy and NBA star, Tristan Thompson has filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who has continued to claim that he is the father of her baby.

Alexander claims Thompson is the father of her child despite several paternity tests which have proved otherwise.

According to Page Six, the basketball star believes Alezander is just using him and the situation to get fame.

In a suit filed by Thompson, it is claimed that Alexander fabricated the story of the basketball player fathering her baby.

"Alexander is a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son," a part of the suit reads according to the report.

Despite several DNA results that conclusively determined that the Canadian is not the father of Alexander’s child, the lady has has continued to contest the paternity of the child.

According to Alexander, Thompson, and his baby mama, Khloe, somehow tampered with the results of the first paternity test. [Insider] Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

