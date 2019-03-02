Barely 24 hours after Khloe Kardashian called Jordyn Woods a liar, and said she was responsible for breaking her home, she is singing a new song and this time around pointing all fingers to Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Saturday, March 2, 2019, where she tweeted about how Tristan Thompson was responsible for all the break up in her family.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time," she tweeted.

Then came the tweet about Tristan being the brain behind the break up in their family.

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," she tweeted.

Finally, she had this to say; "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

These series of tweets are coming less than 24 hours after she had bashed Jordyn Woods on her Twitter page for breaking her home.

She went on to call her a liar after granting an interview with Jade Pinkett-Smith where she debunked the rumour that she was having an affair with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian isn't buying Jordyn Woods' story, calls her a liar

Khloe Kardashian is presently trending on Twitter following her tweets about Jordyn Woods who she says is lying about her cheating episode with Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Friday, March 1, 2019, where she blasted younger sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods for trying to destroy her family.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" she tweeted.

She went on to point the accusing finger to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for his actions but said they are dealing with it privately.

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well," she concluded.

These tweets are coming a week after it was reported that Tristan Thompson was spotted making out with Jordyn Woods at a private party which led to Khloe Kardashian breaking up with him.