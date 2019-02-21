Cardi B is the latest celebrity to speak on Khloe Kardashian's split with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, insisting that the public should stop bullying her even though she is just facing Karma.

In a video released on her Snapchat page, she wondered why everyone is happy that a mother would be going through such sad times. In the video, she said even though the Kardashians aren't saints, maybe Khloe is only being served a bit of her own coin.

"Everybody is just celebrating that that happened to her. It's like why? I know the Kardashians have done f**ked up sh*t before and everything. But the thing is that I think the Karma got to them. You know the last situation happened to Shorty before the day she gave birth I feel like whatever Karma you feel like they deserve.

"I think they already have it so its like why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman, especially a woman that has a daughter. Why do we wish that on each other? We know how it is when a n**ga f**k up. Y'all know that your heart shatters in pieces, Y'all know that it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die. You can't even escape to sleep because dream about it," she said.

Khloe Kardashian and her NBA basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson recently split after he was spotted with her sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The latest gist from the Kardashian clan is that Khloe has ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend. According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True.

A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

There are indications, however, that Khloe is pulling the plug finally in their relationship and might not be getting back with Tristan. This is coming on the hills of the rough and tough times these guys when through on the heels of their daughter's arrival in 2018.