A Nollywood actor Kevin Ikeduba is leading a charge against some colleagues who are dragged for living a fake life.

He analyses that their famous status is lacking in depth and love.

On Friday, December 7, 2018, Ikeduba shares a video on Instagram to criticize those who are not able to offer genuine help to one another.

Kevin Ikeduduba favours openness about one's feelings as opposed to pretense.

In the comments section most readers commend the actor who joined Nollywood in the year 2000.

He is able to act in English and Yoruba movies due to his competence in both languages. Ikeduba is often known for his role as an antagonist in many of the films he has starred in.

His rugged personality on TV is however a wide contrast to his true personality. He confirms this in a 2012 interview with Vanguard News.

"What I was saying is that I was brought up well, from a Christian home. Forget the ‘ruggedity’ I am known for. After being trained well, I retrained myself. Most times, I don’t like mistaking white for yellow or blue."