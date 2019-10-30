Kevin Hart is said to be looking at the other side as he plans not to sue the driver who was behind his car crash about a month ago.

According to TMZ, the comedian will be footing his own medical bill, sparing the driver, his friend Jaded Black of all the medical expenses incurred during his time in the hospital.

There are reports that Jared Black and Kevin both have a close relationship while Jared's wife, is also close to Eniko (Kevin's wife), hence his soft landing. The reports also say Kevin doesn't really need the money from his friend so he would be taking care of his bills.

It would be recalled that about a month ago, Kevin Hart was involved in a car crash which left him with serious injuries. He went on to spend weeks in the hospital recuperating from the injuries.

According to PageSix, the car accident occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The car, an electric blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which Hart got for himself as a recent birthday gift crashed through a wooden fence and plunged down a gully.

Kevin Hart's friend, Jared Black was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Also in the car at the time of the accident was Rebecca Broxterman, 31, Hart and his wife’s personal trainer.

Radar Online reports that Black was turning when he “immediately lost control of the vehicle, and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”