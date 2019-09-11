Kevin Hart is set to leave the hospital about a week after he was involved in a car crash.

According to TMZ, the comedian will be the leaving the hospital between Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11, 2019. It is reported that he would be heading to an inpatient physical therapy facility.

The reports also say that Kevin Hart is taking short walks in the hospital and can even climb a few steps. He's getting physical therapy in the hospital but it will be more intensive in the rehab facility.

As one source said, "He's super eager to get out," adding he's in pretty good spirits. It would be recalled that we reported that Kevin Hart would be undergoing weeks of intense therapy to recover from the injuries sustained during the car crash.

TMZ had earlier reported that the comedian will be leaving the hospital before the end of the week but will have to closely monitored by a medical team.[Instagram/KevinHart4Real]

According to TMZ, even though Kevin Hart's surgery was a success, he would need a lot of therapy before he can bounce back to his feet again.

Kevin Hart's car accident first broke on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He and three other persons were involved in a car crash that left him with a serious back injury.

