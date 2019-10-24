Kevin Hart isn't ready to make public appearances because he is not 100 percent medically fit.

TMZ reports that the comedian and actor and his wife, Eniko Hart are being honored Thursday night by the Los Angeles Mission for their work with the organization.

Kevin and his wife won't be on hand to accept their award because he's still recovering from last month's horrifying crash. According to reports, Kevin only recently found out about the gala night and won't be making it to the event.

Kevin Hart isn't ready to make public appearances because he is not 100 percent medically fit.[Instagram/KevinHart4Real]

However, Nick Cannon who will be hosting the gala night will be receiving the award on his behalf. TMZ says Kevin wishes he could be in attendance, but his body is not quite up to the task.

Kevin Hart and Eniko (Courtesy)

It would be recalled that Kevin Hart was involved in a freak car crash about a month ago. He was not the only one in the car as he was accompanied by a close friend and two other people.

Kevin Hart involved in car crash, suffers major back injury [Photo]

Kevin Hart and his friend, Jared Black are said to have sustained major back injuries and as a result of this were both transported and treated at nearby hospitals.[Instagram/KevinHart4Real]

According to PageSix, the car accident occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The car, an electric blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which Hart got for himself as a recent birthday gift crashed through a wooden fence and plunged down a gully.

Kevin Hart's friend, Jared Black was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Also in the car at the time of the accident was Rebecca Broxterman, 31, Hart and his wife’s personal trainer.

According to PageSix, the car accident occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills.

Radar Online reports that Black was turning when he “immediately lost control of the vehicle, and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”