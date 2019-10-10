Kevin Hart is heading back to work, weeks after surviving a ghastly car accident.

According to PageSix, the actor is heading back to the set the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel alongside co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

It also reports that the actors are happy to have Kevin back on set and have reduced their schedules to accommodate him as he gradually recovers from his injuries.

This is coming weeks after he sustained back injuries in a car crash. Kevin Hart got involved in a car crash weeks ago.

He was not the only one in the car as he was accompanied by a close friend and two other people.

According to PageSix, the car accident occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills. The car, an electric blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which Hart got for himself as a recent birthday gift crashed through a wooden fence and plunged down a gully.

Kevin Hart's friend, Jared Black was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. Also in the car at the time of the accident was Rebecca Broxterman, 31, Hart and his wife’s personal trainer.

Radar Online reports that Black was turning when he “immediately lost control of the vehicle, and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.”

It also reports that minutes after the accident, two of the occupants were trapped in the car while the driver and Kevin Hart were able to get out of the car to seek medical help from a nearby resident.[Instagram/KevinHart4Real]

