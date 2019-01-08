Kevin Hart has apologised once again to the LGBTQ community again over his decade-old homophobic tweets.

The comedian and actor made this known during his SiriusXM show Straight from the Hart. According to him, he is sorry for the comments credited to him in the past against the gay community.

"Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize," he said. He went to talk about how there has to be an acceptance for any change to take place.

"I'm not debating right from wrong. I've already stated it's wrong. But, the other side of it is this. If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality, that's the fight. The fight is the will and want for equality. I'm riding with you guys. I understand you," he said.

It would be recalled that about a month ago, some of Kevin Harts old tweets resurfaced on social media where he was accused of being homophobic. The comedian then came out to say he was stepping down as the host of the Oscars because of the uproar the old tweets were getting.

Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars 2019 host

Kevin Hart in December 2018 announced that he was stepping down as the host of the 2019 Oscars. The comedian/actor made this announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday night, December 6th.

In the tweet, he stated his reason saying, ''This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” Hart wrote.

Kevin Hart also included an apology to the LGBTQ community, after his past anti-gay comments resurfaced following Tuesday’s news that he would host next year.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

This shocking decision comes barely 48 hours after he was officially announced by The Academy as the host of the next edition of the glamorous film event with Kevin Hart taking to his social media pages to share his excitement stating that it was one he had long been waiting for.