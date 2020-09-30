American comedian, Kevin Hart, and his wife, Eniko have welcomed a daughter.

Eniko announced the arrival of daughter Kaori Mai on Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and called her 'a little bit of heaven sent to earth.'

"Thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽 a little bit of heaven sent down to earth...welcome to the world baby girl...we couldn’t love you more...💜 ✨Kaori Mai Hart✨ 9.29.20," she wrote.

The baby was born a day before the model shared the news via her Instagram page.

The couple announced that they were expecting another child back in March.

Eniko and Kevin already have a two-year-old son while Kevin shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.