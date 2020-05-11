Kevin Hart has finally revealed the gender of the baby his family is about to welcome.

Hart had revealed that he was expecting a second child with Eniko a few months ago.

In a very cute Mothers Day message shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, May 10, 2020, the comedian revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Kevin and Eniko Hart [Credit Art Streiber]

"Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine...We love you @enikohart...And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl...Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable...We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.... #Harts," he wrote.

The couple announced that they were expecting another child back in March.

Eniko and Kevin already have a two-year-old son while Kevin shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Eniko and Kevin already have a two-year-old son [Instagram/EnikoHart]

They welcomed their first baby back in 2017. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish had their wedding on August 13, 2016