American singer, Keri Hilson believes electromagnetic radiation could be the reason behind the dreaded coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus as a pandemic.

The singer took to her Twitter page on Monday, March 16, 2020, where she shared a series of tweets on her page.

According to Hilson, there is a possibility that electromagnetic radiation from the 5G networks around the globe is responsible for the coronavirus.

"And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus," she tweeted.

"Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)...

"Posted the video that prompted me to look so closely into 5G on my Instagram just now...check it out & let me know your thoughts there! (too long to post here)," she concluded.

It is not clear if this new theory shared by Hilson on her Twitter page is the actual reason behind the coronavirus but one thing is for sure, her tweets have sparked off a lot of conversations on Twitter already.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first and second cases of the deadly coronavirus disease between February and March 2020 respectively.

About a week ago, it was announced that the person with the second case of the virus had tested negative.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.

Nigeria has two confirmed cases of the virus, with about 100 people quarantined over possible contact with the index patient.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 115,800 people and killed over 4,200 worldwide, CNN reports