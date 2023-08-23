ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He believes that parents who close the door of communication with their children won't truly know who they are.

Keppy-Ekpenyong Bassey highlights the perks of parents having open communication with their children
Keppy-Ekpenyong Bassey highlights the perks of parents having open communication with their children

Recommended articles

Speaking with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actor and father emphasised the need for open communication with one's children. Noting that closing the doors of communication means that they would hide behind said doors and the parents won't know them.

He said, "We have come to find out that if you close particular doors of communication between you and your children, you’ll be really shocked at who you think your children are because they would hide behind those closed doors and you don’t want to know when you get in".

Keppy and his wife Nyong Bassey Inyang have two children
Keppy and his wife Nyong Bassey Inyang have two children Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Using himself as an example, he said that while he is free with his children and they can goof around with him, some children were not raised in that way.

The producer said, "My son can walk up to me and pull my ears and say, ‘Old man with your big ears’ and I wouldn’t think anything about it, you know. But there are some people who see it and they are cringe and they are afraid because they can’t and wouldn’t dare relate with their folks that way."

Going back to his upbringing, the actor reminisced about his relationship with his mother, noting that they also had a close knit-relationship. Keppy narrated how she used to visit him during his university days, bearing gifts of alcohol and cigarettes for him and his friends. He also pinpointed how his father used to be hurt and cry when he had to discipline him as a child, and even at that they were close.

He remarked that even though there is no book on proper parenting methods, open communication with one's children is key.

See the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Seyi apologises for misogynistic statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi apologises for misogynistic statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nia Long files for full custody of son after breakup with Ime Udoka

Nia Long files for full custody of son after breakup with Ime Udoka

Burna Boy talks about the inspiration behind his new album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy talks about the inspiration behind his new album 'I Told Them'

It all happened so suddenly - Yemi Alade survives car accident in Spain

It all happened so suddenly - Yemi Alade survives car accident in Spain

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

Singer Simi strongly condemned 'Big Brother Naija' star Seyi Awolowo for his comments made during the show.

He needs to be flogged - Simi drags 'BBNaija All Stars' housemate Seyi

OJ Blaq

Ghanaian celebrities who died at the peak of their prime