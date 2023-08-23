Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Speaking with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actor and father emphasised the need for open communication with one's children. Noting that closing the doors of communication means that they would hide behind said doors and the parents won't know them.

He said, "We have come to find out that if you close particular doors of communication between you and your children, you’ll be really shocked at who you think your children are because they would hide behind those closed doors and you don’t want to know when you get in".

Using himself as an example, he said that while he is free with his children and they can goof around with him, some children were not raised in that way.

The producer said, "My son can walk up to me and pull my ears and say, ‘Old man with your big ears’ and I wouldn’t think anything about it, you know. But there are some people who see it and they are cringe and they are afraid because they can’t and wouldn’t dare relate with their folks that way."

Going back to his upbringing, the actor reminisced about his relationship with his mother, noting that they also had a close knit-relationship. Keppy narrated how she used to visit him during his university days, bearing gifts of alcohol and cigarettes for him and his friends. He also pinpointed how his father used to be hurt and cry when he had to discipline him as a child, and even at that they were close.

He remarked that even though there is no book on proper parenting methods, open communication with one's children is key.

