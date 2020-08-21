Nollywood actress, Kemi 'Lala' Akintoju says she wishes Nigerian youths will give as much energy to politics as they give to the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The movie star made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, August 21, 2020.

According to her, young Nigerians need to do more to fight for Nigeria.

"I still wish we will take our elections and holding our leaders accountable as seriously and passionately as we take big brother. I wish young people will give the same energy to register to vote when it is time. We have to do more to fight for our country," she tweeted.

ALSO READ: Monalisa Chinda replies Lala Akintoju after actress dragged acting body for visiting Regina Daniels

Akindoju is a Nigerian actress.

Kemi 'Lala' Akintoju says she wishes Nigerian youths will give as much energy to politics as they give to the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. [Instagram/LalaaAkintoju]

She started her acting career in 2005 from stage performance before venturing into feature films.

She won an Africa Magic Trailblazer Award for her role in the film adaptation of Dazzling Mirage in 2016.