Kemi Afolabi denies attending Christ Embassy for healing

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi [Instagram/KemiAfolabiAdesipe]
Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi [Instagram/KemiAfolabiAdesipe]

Afolabi has been battling lupus for some years.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 26, 2022, where she refuted the claims after someone shared a photo of a woman receiving prayers from the senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome.

"I have ignored it as my focus is on my well-being and health. I am a devout Muslim who believes in calling on God and seeking his face in times of need, this I have done consistently and JOY is certain in the end," she wrote.

“Some time ago, a picture was circulating online insinuating that I had visited Christ Embassy Church for healing. I paid no attention to it because I didn’t see visiting a church or getting prayers from a pastor as a bad thing. After all, we all serve the same God, I believe.''

It would be recalled that in March the movie star dropped a bombshell about her health.

According to her, she has just five more years to live.

According to Afolabi, she has an incurable ailment and has already lived one year out of the five years given to her by the doctors.

Afolabi quoted her doctor as saying, “Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years.”

"I have lupus. It’s not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life," she said.

She noted that she paid N1.2m on a treatment yet it did not work as she continually cried in pain.

It would be recalled that in Jan, the actress revealed how she had written her will after the diagnosis.

"I wrote my will and booked a space with ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness," she wrote.

“Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence? Me ordinary sand? That was tossed around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally, LUTH where I spent over three months!"

The 43-year-old actor is married with a child.

