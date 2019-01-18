A day before dropping the album, Falz famously announced to the audience at an album listening session he hosted that he detests transactional sex and will continue to echo it in his songs.

There have been harsh reactions in form of name calling mostly by persons who identify as feminists and there is Adetiba's who reckons she will rather not have a loved one associating in the matter of contention.

She is not siding with the critics who think Falz is a misogynist on her IG Instastory as captured by Legit News on Friday, January 18, 2019. Kemi Adetiba regarded it as her moral code not to personally indulge in transactional sex and would not like to have anyone she knows engaging in the act.

The movie director separates the actors in a transactional sex scenario -- a transactor and the transactee who will have none of her respect if she finds them to be culpable.

Adetiba answers her own questions when she asked: "does a "Transactor" need my respect... No. Does a "transactee" require my respect... No.

"And will I give my respect to either of them... Quadruple No!!!"

Everybody loves a hero

Much of the talks concerning Falz's "Moral Instruction" album have been centered on the extraordinary courage the rapper displayed by addressing critical socio-political issues facing Nigeria.

'Talk', the 4th track on the project discusses the problem of corruption and making bad choices at the polls. Kemi Adetiba appeared to reckon with Falz attempt on the song which already has a video.

"There has to be a higher, deeper word than PROUD!!! Keep doing your thing and putting your creativity on the line to share stories that will push us as a nation forward," the movie director notes in a post on IG last Friday.