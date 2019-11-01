Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has applauded the first female winner of BBNaija 2019, Mercy Eke for flaunting her win without apologies.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 31, 2019, Adetiba said she likes Mercy’s style of flaunting her win rather than trying to act humble.

ALSO READ: Kemi Adetiba says AY is Nollywood’s ‘Box Office King’

‘The King Of Boys’ director further urged Mercy to milk all the opportunities that might come her way.

“I REALLY like Mercy (lastest winner BBN) she flaunts that win with no apologies. No unnecessary humbling of the achievement, or the fact that she's a winner. It's all "Milk this cow... The best way we know how!!"

Do your Thang mama. Get them for all the got... You won,” she tweeted.

Adetiba joins a long list of celebrities that threw their weight behind Mercy before she emerged the winner of the reality TV show on Sunday, October 6, 2019.