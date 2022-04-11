Kelvyn Boy allegedly impregnates U.S based 'client' for green card (WATCH)

According to Esther, she is a very close friend of the Ghanaian singer's baby mama, Deborah, therefore, she knows the details of what is going on between the couple. In the interview, she said, "they are not married but he has gone to do knocking".

Kelvyn Boy and his daughters Pulse Ghana

Esther made headlines after she came out to accuse the singer of beating his baby mama. According to her, Deborah confided in her and confirmed the domestic abuse to her after the singer was arrested a few weeks ago.

"He has been beating her, when I did the video, I said when they release him he will still go and beat her, have seen that he was arrested again for beating her? He was released on Monday," Esther said.

Detailing what is causing the couple to fight, she said Kelvyn Boy has gone to marry and impregnate another woman and his baby mama found out. "She told me that Kelvyn said the woman is his client to help him secure green card".

"The woman is older than him, she is older than me too. The woman intentionally got pregnant for him and Kelvyn did not tell Deborah initially but she found out from their chats on his phone," Esther said.