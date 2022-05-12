RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kelly Osborne is pregnant

Odion Okonofua
The 37-year-old singer made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹," she wrote.

The singer is expecting her first child with longtime friend and partner, Sid Wilson.

It would be recalled that the TV host has expressed her desire to have kids.

She made it known in 2021 during one of the episodes of Red Table Talk.

"I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet," she said.

Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne is an English actress, fashion designer, model, singer and television personality.

Her parents are the famous Ozzy Osborne and Sharon Osborne.

