Five Star Music star, Kcee, lost N1 million to a close associate, Dike Chidozie after Barcelona lost to Liverpool in the UEFA Championship games.

39-year-old Kcee lost the bet after Liverpool won 4-0 and an aggregate of 4-3. The singer had placed a bet before the game on Tuesday night to give Chidozie the sum of N1 million if Liverpool could overturn the score line.

Chidozie posted the screenshot of the transaction done by Kcee from GTBank account. The singer transferred a sum of N1,000,000 at exactly 10:01 PM on Tuesday night, May 7, 2019 after the end of the game.

The Instagram post was reposted by Kcee few minutes after.

This won't be the first time a Nigerian celebrity is losing a bet. In 2014, Peter Okoye of P-Square lost a bet of $5,000 to rapper, Phyno during the semi final of the Champions’ League match between Chelsea FC and Athletico Madrid.