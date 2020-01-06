Christmas might be over but it looks like some people are still in the mood as singer, KCee and his brother, E-Money have both gifted Nollywood actor, Junior Pope a brand new Lexus SUV.

The actor took to his Instagram page on Sunday, January 5, 2020, where he shared photos of his new car, flanked by friends and family. He went on to caption the photos with an appreciation message to Kcee and E-Money for their gift.

"Family is not only when related by blood... How else can one start the year other than with a heart of gratitude and Thanksgiving.........@iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee Mentors turned friends, friends turned brothers, brothers turned family..........Thanks For This Magnificent Car Gift To My Family, Especially to your godson Jaden........God Bless You More!!!

"I will shout this thanks on the mountain top cos I can't say thank you enough for the blessings upon blessings you have bestowed on me and my family..........God's perpetual blessings, and protection @iam_mrse God bless you perpetually, You have a heart of gold........Wifey @qutejay @dopeevents007 Your birthday came early, you deserve this and more," he wrote.

Congratulations to Junior Pope on his new car. This is not the first time E-Money will be gifting a celebrity a car as we can recall that in 2018, comedian, Funnybone got a car gift for the millionaire businessman.

Funnybone's car gift...

The unexpected gift came during a party held at the residence of E-Money. The party which was attended by friends and family of the music mogul saw different musicians perform, from Sammy Okposo to Duncan Mighty.

A major high point of the occasion was when it was announced that E-Money was gifting a Mercedes Benz Coupe to the comedian, FunnyBone. Funny Bone who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page where he posted videos of the car.