American singer, Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together.

The couple revealed the news in a statement to UNICEF.

''Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told the International Non-governmental organisation.

But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged in 2019 [Instagram/OrlandoBloom]

The couple then used the opportunity to help raise funds for the organisation.

"In celebration of the heart, we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity," they pleaded.

Perry revealed that she was pregnant back in March after she released the video for her song 'Never Worn White.'

Perry and Bloom announced their engagement on their Instagram pages on Friday, February 15, 2019. One interesting highlight of their 2019 engagement was the beautiful and obviously expensive engagement ring Katy had on her finger.