In his posts captured by NME News, Ye is surprised after discovering that his rival has attempted to be friendly with his wife despite their bumpy relationship.

He proves his point by making reference to past relationship with Amber Rose.

"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September.

"When I went to far with Wiz Khalifa everybody stood up and I had to apologize cause it was too far. I had to bring this up because it's the most f--ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning.

"Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.

"We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have."

Things weren't always complicated between the pair. At one time it was about admiration like when Drake told MTV that Kanye West is "the most influential" musician in his life.

Fast forward to September 2018, Drake is more of a critic on French Montana's 'No stylist' track when he rapped, "Keep it a G, I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me."

It is alleged that the rapper made a negative reference to Yeezy 350s on the song.

In December, Kim Kardashian reportedly tweets at Drake asking him to show more respect to her husband who helped him grow as an artist.