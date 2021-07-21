RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West returns to Instagram wearing necklaces with his kids’ names

Odion Okonofua

The billonaire rapper returns after a two-year hiatus from the social media platform.

Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWest]

Kanye West has returned to Instagram after almost two years away from the social media platform.

The billionaire rapper returned to the app on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new album, “Donda.”

He posted a series of close-up photos of the Cuban link necklaces, with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s monikers written out in Gothic lettering.

On his return, his fan base on the platform hit 5.7 million. However, he is only following one person on the app, Kim Kardashian.

It would be recalled that the father of four unfollowed all his estranged wife's family members on Twitter a few months ago.

That happened shortly after West was spotted in France with Russian born International model, Irina Shynk.

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

