Kanye West declares Pete Davidson "dead" after he and Kim Kardashian split

In the now deleted post, Kanye shared a doctored New York Times front page with the headline, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Kanye and Pete have been at loggerheads since Pete hooked up with Kim.

There were several reports of Kanye spreading rumours about Pete.

Kanye was alleged to have told people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

Kim and Pete called their nine months relationship off a few days ago.

Kim and Davidson first sparked relationship rumours in October 2021, after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, during a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

This was followed by another private dinner date about a week later.