RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together at Virgil Abloh's tribute

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The estranged coupled showed up at the event with their eight year old daughter, North West.

KimYe with daughter North West at Virgil Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton in Miami. [PageSix]
KimYe with daughter North West at Virgil Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton in Miami. [PageSix]

American rapper Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian were among those present at the tribute ceremony held for the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Recommended articles

The estranged couple kept a united front at the event as they showed up with their first daughter, North West, where they paid tribute to the late creative director at his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Kardashian and West sat front row at Abloh’s final collection — billed as a celebration to the designer’s life and legacy — at Miami’s Marine Stadium with their daughter.

KimYe with daughter North West at Virgil Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton in Miami. [PageSix]
KimYe with daughter North West at Virgil Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton in Miami. [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

The couple pulled a united front despite all the new drama in their lives - from Kim's latest love interest, Pete Davidson and Kanye's recent moves to get his wife back.

West and the late Abloh had a very cordial relationship as he served as creative director for the rapper’s design agency Donda.

He also art-directed the covers for West’s albums “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus.”

Others at the Louis Vuitton show included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gunna, Metro Boomin, 2 Chainz, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MARVEL: Spider-Man: No way from home breaks Avengers endgame record

MARVEL: Spider-Man: No way from home breaks Avengers endgame record

DC: Batgirl begins filming!

DC: Batgirl begins filming!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together at Virgil Abloh's tribute

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together at Virgil Abloh's tribute

Apple Music's year-end lists: artists, songs, albums and top songs and artists on Shazam

Apple Music's year-end lists: artists, songs, albums and top songs and artists on Shazam

DC: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and more are voice stars in DC's 'League of Super-Pets'

DC: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and more are voice stars in DC's 'League of Super-Pets'

Watch Vampire Diaries star ‘Nina Dobrev’ in new historical romance drama ‘Redeeming Love’

Watch Vampire Diaries star ‘Nina Dobrev’ in new historical romance drama ‘Redeeming Love’

Seun Kuti shuns Gov Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace' plans

Seun Kuti shuns Gov Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace' plans

YouTube extends commitment to support African creators as Africa Creator Week kicks off

YouTube extends commitment to support African creators as Africa Creator Week kicks off

Gucci family threatens law suit over portrayal in 'House of Gucci'

Gucci family threatens law suit over portrayal in 'House of Gucci'

Trending

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Reality TV star Tacha and talent manager Teebillz [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [InstagramTeebillz323]

Sista Afia embarrassed on live radio by ex-bouncer she refused to pay (WATCH)

Sista Afia embarrassed by a bouncer she refused to pay on live radio