American rapper Kanye West and Julia Fox were spotted together on a date in New York.
Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York
Kanye and Fox go on second date amid dating reports.
According to PageSix, the two went to see a play on Broadway with a group of friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, before decamping to Carbone for dinner.
According to reports, it was the couple's first date night in the Big Apple where Fox resides.
The music star and actress had the paparazzi all over them as they made their way out of the Broadway theatre.
Kanye and Fox were first spotted at a Miami restaurant a few days ago.
There were reports that it was nothing serious but, currently looks otherwise.
This will be Kanye's third attempt at moving on from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
First was the much publicised getaway with International model, Irina Shynk.
This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.
Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.
This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng