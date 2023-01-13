ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce

Babatunde Lawal

This comes after West and his ex-wife Kim reached a divorce settlement in November, 2022.

Kanye West and Bianca [TMZ]
Kanye West and Bianca [TMZ]

Kanye West has reportedly gotten married to a Yeezy architect called Bianca Censori, two months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Earlier this week, the musician raised opinions when he was spotted with Censori, who was tagged as a mystery woman then, but recent emerging reports state that the duo are privately married.

TMZ reports that she worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years, and that's she was brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look she has now.

Per TMZ's report, West and Bianca recently had some sort of wedding ceremony, though it is not certain whether they've filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

The singer was also spotted wearing a wedding ring this week when he and his alleged wife arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Kanye West spotted wearing 'wedding ring'
Kanye West spotted wearing 'wedding ring' Pulse Nigeria

Last December, West released a new song, titled 'Censori Overload.' The song is associated with his new woman as yet another form of adoration.

As of the time of this report, the duo has not said anything about the reports.

Congratulations?

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for the arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for the arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

10 Top sound engineers in Nigeria [Pulse List]

10 Top sound engineers in Nigeria [Pulse List]

Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'

Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'

Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for January 2023 installment of Rap Life Africa

Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for January 2023 installment of Rap Life Africa

Nigerian popstar, Pawzz drops buzzing debut single titled ‘Koma’

Nigerian popstar, Pawzz drops buzzing debut single titled ‘Koma’

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, & Tems earn NAACP Image Awards 2023 nomination

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, & Tems earn NAACP Image Awards 2023 nomination

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues