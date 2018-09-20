Kanye is angry with Nick Cannon, Drake over Kim Kardashian

news

Kanye West is angry with Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford over his wife, Kim Kardashian, and he has come for the trio in three videos.

The rap star took to his Instagram on Thursday, September 20, 2018 to bare his mind on how he perceives comments made by the trio about his wife.

Kanye said he's willing to discuss with the trio about their perception and opinions about his wife but won't have them discuss her just any how on social media.

"What are you talking about, I am married, we are in love, we are family, you all will be promoting that negativity and you think those things are cool for social media? It don't sit right with my soul, it don't sit right for my spirit and as for me, all three of you can come talk to me. You can all call me, we will work it out. we come to a resolution," he said.

On Nick Cannon

Kanye took on Nick Cannon for making suggestive opinions about his wife.

In a recent VladTV interview, Nick, who once dated Kim, excitedly reminisced about her body, saying ... "That white girl got ass!!"

Replying him, Kanye said: "I just want to express some things that were not sitting right with my spirit. Now that I'm at a certain place where I can think and speak and say certain things as Ye, there are some certain things I want to address. First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. Like I understand that you used to date my wife but you getting an interview, don't mention my wife or someone brings up my wife, just say I respect that man, I'm not speaking on that, don't be making those suggestions like nobody fuck my wife."

On Drake

Speaking on Drake, Kanye called out the rapper for disrespecting his family in a song insisting that he respects his family and would want Drake to do same.

"The next thing is with Drake. Yeah, I told you that if I wasn't in a medicated state, I might have thought he had the wherewithal to say hey Pushy don't diss Drake on my beat and I spoke about that and take accountability for that. What I am waiting for my spirit to take accountability for is the fact that these people making rumours or thinking that you fuck my wife and you not saying nothing and you carry on like that, that don't sit well with my spirit. You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name is Renita and you was married to Rihanna, I won't make no song called Riri, so when you say you don't know where it comes from, you are too smart for that, you know where that comes from, don't make no records where nothing that can be confused. I told you, I didn't tell Pusha no information about you, baby, babymama, nothing like that came from me but when you play that record for me in the studio that says we got some cally's we got some candles, I told you it's a hard decision, I told you men, don't make a record like that. That man just had a baby with her, that is going to be offensive to her, I hate to have about the ecstasy record, that is cool because we are family, so I did tell you not to do that so, period, don't speak on nobody from my family, don't speak about my wife, we don't have to talk, period," he said.

On Tyson Beckford

Kanye didn't leave out Tyson Beckford out of his angst over his wife, Kim Kardashian.

With a clear reference to Kim's feud with the model, Kanye said, "I am not giving any energy to that and as far as Tyson Beckfor goes, don't speak about my wife. Like none of you should speak about my wife period. What are you talking about, I am married, we are in love, we are family, you all will be promoting that negativity and you think those things are cool for social media? It don't sit right with my soul, it don't sit right for my spirit and as for me, all three of you can come talk to me. You can all call me, we will work it out. we come to a resolution."

Kanye West has consistently defended his wife and his family since his marriage into the Kardashian family.