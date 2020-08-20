Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo is celebrating his daughter, Valerie, on her graduation from Babcock University.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 20, 2020, where he celebrated one of the latest graduates in town.

"Hello friends, my daughter Valerie Uloaku Onyekwere was amongst the graduates who had their virtual convocation ceremony today at Babcock University, Bsc Computer Science. Please plenty shout out ooooo to my firstborn," he wrote.

It didn't end there as he went on to give reasons why he can't keep calm about his daughter's graduation.

"Thanks for rejoicing with me on this most auspicious day. You don’t know what it means for those of us who don’t come from rich backgrounds to pay school fees. Chineke Emela oooo," he added.

Congratulations to the Nollywood movie star and his daughter from all of us at Pulse on this latest achievement.