The dad welcomed the newborn with prayers he shared on his Instagram on Sunday, January 27, 2019. He considers the child a valuable gift from his wife.

"Love you Ijay, my lovely wife for giving me this wonderful gift," says Ikeagwu in his appreciation to his partner.

The couple who tied the knot in June 2016, are open to PDAs.

Shortly before stepping out to the red carpet of the 6th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, September 1, 2019, they shared a kiss from their lodge at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

On the evening, Kalu Ikeagwu was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a comedy for the role he played in "Dr Meekam". The award went to Odunlade Adekola for his performance in "A Million Baby".

Also in the 2018, Ikeagwu featured in the Netflix original movie "Lionheart" directed by Genevieve Nnaji. He plays Samuel Akah in the film where another character Adaeze (played by Nnaji) tries to save her father's business from collapsing.