Kaffy has made some revelations about how she once suffered from depression and was able to battle it and even won.

The Guinness world record holder and famous choreographer made this revelation known on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 3, 2018. In her post, the dancer appealed to people to ignore the fancy lifestyle being portrayed on social media and learn to run at their own pace.

"Please DO NOT BE PRESSURED. A lot is a lie. A lot is a manifestation of what they want to be. A lot is from insecurities. A lot is from depression, not all smiley faces are happy faces. Depression is real too many lives lost. I faced depression I battled it and I won. You can win. First thing to do is not to let people define your happiness. We all have our races, our paths are different, first to do no mean last man standing o.

"If anyone run past u, do better than you or have anything u want and don’t have, just wave and say “I will catch up” see ya later”. Your process is important don’t be in a hurry if u do you would lose the ammunition, the instruments u need to sustain the greatness and happiness you pursue. #kaffynodeylookyatime #kaffygoneedyadime," she wrote.

Kaffy's latest post may be connected to the recent surge of depression among young Nigerians. Even celebrities aren't left out of this ailment as we can all recall that some of these celebs like Harrysong, Waje have all gone through it.

Waje talks about how she went through depression

ALSO READ: MI Abaga reveals that he once battled with personal self-esteem issues

Waje back in 2018, revealed how she went through depression a few years ago and was able to overcome it. The talented singer made this known during an exclusive interview with PULSE. According to her sometimes people confuse anger for depression.

"The thing is, many times when people talk about depression, I always come from the angle where there is a difference between depression and anger. A depressed person does not even know that they are depressed, they will give every reason to think that they are not in that place. When you are depressed, you don't want to eat, you don't want to go out, your life stops literally.

"I have come to realise that being someone in the limelight, you have to guard your territory, I have been in that space where... I wouldn't say mine was depression, mine was anger management, it was a kind of depression but the only way I could express myself was through anger.

"I remember that time, that was the year we got signed as Glo ambassadors so actually my career was doing really good. I just released my album, I was nominated in four categories in World Music Awards every year, money dey come. But I had anger issues, why because I just didn't see myself the way I wanted to see myself. I saw myself through everybody's eye. I would look at you and whatever you tell me about me is what I would accept.

"I remember one time I was so angry, I didn't want to break my because na me pay for the tv, I broke my phone, can you imagine holding a phone and bending it like literally bending it, you can imagine the rage for being able to break a phone, she said.

Then we got to talk about how she was able to realise there was an issue and how she decided to work on it. Changing her friends and getting closer to God.