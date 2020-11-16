Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh also known as Kaffy have partnered with an HMO to help Nigerian creatives get access to health insurance.

The Guinness World Record champion who is a campaigner for health insurance deal for the Nigerian performing arts industry has received strategic support from Avon HMO.

Kaffy noted that the new health plans couldn’t have come at a better time, considering that an estimated 98% of Nigerian dancers lacked health insurance coverage.

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh believes insurance for creatives especially dancers will go a long way in accessing basic health care. [Instagram/KaffyDance]

"This is the first of its kind milestone for the performing arts industry particularly, dancers. The journey to a health insurance deal for my artistic community has been a long time coming," she said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot bring back to those whom we have lost, quite avoidably due to lack of access to basic health care. However, this is just the first part of the work."

The dancer said the plan is for all dancers to get insured with the option of including their family members.