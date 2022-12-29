ADVERTISEMENT
Kaffy and ex-husband celebrate son’s birthday together

Babatunde Lawal

The former couple got married in 2012 and have two children together.

Kaffy, EX-husband and son [Instagram]

Nigerian dancer and choreographer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, and her ex-husband Joseph Ameh, jointly celebrated her son’s birthday on December 28, 2022.

The 42-year-old dancer shared pictures from the celebration on her Instagram page today (December 29). The picture showed Kaffy, her ex-husband, and their son, Sean. "About yesterday, for the love of King Sean," she wrote in the captions.

Recall that in June, many praised dancer Kaffy for sending a Father’s Day shout-out to her ex-husband Ameh, despite their separation.

In January 2022, Kaffy made an announcement on Instagram, giving reasons why her union with Ameh was over.

Kaffy said that the break was for them to grow into what they are supposed to be. She said that marriage ought to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place that God wants them to be, and hers really did not work out that way.

