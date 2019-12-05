Justin Timberland has for the first time come out to speak about the 'holding hands' drama between costar Alisha Wainwright and himself.

The music star and actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 5, 2019, where he apologised to his family for the little drama. According to him, he was a little drunk hence his disorderly behaviour.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment but let me be clear nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through that embarrassing situation, and I'm focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it, " he wrote.

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake made the headlines of most tabloids and online media a few weeks ago after he was spotted holding hands with co-star, Alisha Wainwright. In the photos shared online, the singer was spotted being all cozy with Alisha.

More interesting was the fact that the music star wasn't wearing his wedding ring. This prompted people about the situation with his marriage to Jessica Biel. It was later reported that Justin had had too much to drink hence his behaviour.