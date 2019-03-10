On Sunday, March 10, 2019, the singer posted on Instagram to keep his followers informed about what is going on with him. By that he means not feeling like his usual self but he understands prayers especially the ones from his fans can bring about a solution.

It was an opportunity to seek a connection with his audience as he hoped that they understand his plight.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys.

"Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.

"God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on," Justin Bieber captures himself feeling optimistic despite his challenge.

In February, the singer was on an interview with Vogue who learned that he is working on reviving his relationship with God.

Already he feel like he has benefited from making the effort -- he thinks that is what gave him his wife Hailey Baldwin.

"I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.

"There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."