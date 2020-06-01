Tragedy struck in Benin City on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin, Uwa Omozuwa, was raped and murdered while reading in a church.

Since the news broke, the entire country has expressed its disgust and anger over the murder of the young lady.

A number of Nigerian celebrities have also come out to lend their voices on the issues.

1. Genevieve Nnaji

The movie star took to her Twitter page where called out men for abusing their power. According to her, women have lived in constant fear of men for a very long time.

2. Tiwa Savage

For Tiwa Savage, the incessant killings of young men by police officers, raping of young ladies and the high rate of unemployment is frustrating.

3. Djinee

While expressing his shock over the death of Uwa, singer and songwriter, Djinee gave an example of a friend who was gang raped years ago and was infected with HIV.

4. Nse Ikpe Etim

The movie star in her tweet said, Uwa had dreams of becoming a nurse and those aspirations have been dashed following her murder by a rapist.

5. Falz

For the lawyer turned music star, it is disheartening for stories like that of Uwa's murder to continue to linger on. According him, this time around, justice must be served.