The 911 emergency call made on the night Jussie Smollett was attacked in Chicago has been released.

According to PageSix, the call was made by Jussie Smollett's manager who refused to identify the victim at the time of the call. Frank Gaston, Jussie's manager made two 911 calls, with the first coming at 2:22 a.m.about 20 minutes after Smollett says he was attacked by hate-spewing goons on a desolate Chicago street, the report says.

“I work with an artist — I don’t really want to say his name — but he states that [redaction] he went to Subway he was walking by and some guys somebody jumped him or something like that, and I just want to report it and make sure that he’s alright,” Gatson told the emergency room operator.

The operator then asked Gaton why Jussie wasn't the one making the call to which he responded that he didn't want to make the call. The operator then informed Frank Gatson that Jussie was the only one who could file a police report.

We all know how Jussie Smollett's alleged attack story ended as he was later found guilty for planning his own attack. At some point, the jury indicted him on 16 counts of felony for allegedly lying to the police about his attack.

Jussie Smollett gets indicted on 16 counts of felony for allegedly lying to the police

A Cook County grand jury in Chicago indicted US television actor Jussie Smollett back in March 2019, on 16 counts of felony after filing a false report that he was assaulted in a perceived homophobic attack.

The new charges were announced on Friday, March 8, 2019, according to ABC News, who also confirmed that they were laid out in separate groups.

First is from his conversation with the police about being the subject of racial and homophobic slurs, getting physically assaulted and having a rope around his neck in addition with exposure to a chemical substance. The second is related to another interview with the police describing the incident.