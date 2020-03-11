Juliet Njemanze says she would be the left with the only option which is to cheat if not sexually satisfied in a relationship.

The movie star made this known during an interview with Vanguard.

According to her, even if you give her all the money in the world, not been able to satisfy her sexual urges in a relationship will leave her with no option than to cheat.

"For me, apart from knowing God and all … sex is the next most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely sex before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you,” she said.

However, Njemanze says she cannot act sex roles in movies because of her Christian faith but would rather play romantic roles.

"There are certain characters that I can’t play and there are certain things I can’t do. If the role requires me to be blasphemous or to say something that goes against my faith in God, I won’t take the role. I can’t do sex scenes.

"I can do romance but not sex. I’m not ‘churchy’ but I’m spiritual. I’m very much in touch with my spiritual side. I love God and I pray and read my Bible. I might not necessarily go to church every Sunday or attend church programs, but I’m spiritual," she concluded.

Born in the ancient city of Kano, Juliet Njemanze got her Nollywood break when she starred in Obi Emelonye's movie, 'Calabash.'

She has also featured in other movies including "Tears in My Heart" "My Regret" "Pharaoh Let My People Go" "15 Years of Slavery" "My Friend My Pain" and "Avoidable blunder".