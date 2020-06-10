Juliet Ibrahim believes using the word 'Half-cast' to describe someone who is mixed-race or multi-racial is derogatory.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, where she penned down her thoughts on racism and what it is like to be a black woman with multi-racial lineage.

"I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a #Blackwoman! He argued, you are not “black enough” your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not “count” as Black," she wrote.

"Now this is Exactly, what we are fighting to correct amongst ourselves and the world at large. I am a black woman! When I’m abroad amongst the whites, I am classified and recognized as a black woman, however, right amongst us Africans, I’ll be referred to as a Half-Caste! This is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity."

"We are referred to as mixed-race or multi-racial! Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts. So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM, and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the color of their skin."

Juliet Ibrahim. [Instagram/JulietIbrahim]

Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer, and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent.